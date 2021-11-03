Harvest fever hits the north-west as barley yields triple

Two years ago, the Munsie family could only dream of where they are today; in the midst of one of the best seasons in living memory.



Harvest has just started on their fourth-generation property, Willunga, near Warialda in north-west NSW and already barley yields are more than tripling last year's dismal result.

"We are currently averaging about four tonnes to the hectare and that's in our worst paddock, so we're looking to be averaging five to six tonne by the end of the barley harvest. Last year we were lucky to get one tonne," farming partner, Will Munsie said.

The family operation, made up of Jamie and his wife Belinda, and sons Sam and Will and their young families, is relatively new to the farming game.



They offloaded their trade cattle back in 2019 due to lack of feed during the drought and changed tack when the rain came, into sheep and cereal cropping to recover.

They've always grown forage crops throughout the year to fatten stock, but this is only their second season of incorporating commercial farming for grain into their 3600-hectare enterprise.

"We've learnt a lot in the last 18 months, we've made a number of mistakes, but we learn from it, last year was a really disappointing yield, so hopefully this year makes up for it," Will said.

Higher than average winter rainfall has given them a good chance at making back their losses, with their 350-hectare barley crop expected to yield 1600 tonnes and their 350-hectare wheat crop on track to pull in 1800 tonnes.

Prices for both have been the crescendo to the near perfect growing conditions, with strong prices still on par with last year, despite the large amount of grain now available.

"It's wonderful, that's the beautiful thing about agriculture, when things are tough, good times will always come," farming partner, Jaime Munsie said.



"The days will always be full again someday, you've got to be an optimist, a gambler."

But there have been some challenges throughout the season.



Thunderstorms dumped hail on ripening yields late in the piece, larger grain receival points are already nearly at capacity despite booking in spaces early and finding drivers and trucks to help cart grain has left the family scrambling to sort storage.

"We certainly struggled to find qualified truck drivers due to the double COVID vaccination requirements and the border closures," Sam Munsie said.



"Our nearest grain receival point is only 40 kilometres away and most drivers prefer to travel the long-distance hauls."

Shadows of the drought still linger, even during a bumper crop, but it reminds the family why they chose to stay.

"It's the reason farmers still have the incentive to keep on keeping on, knowing that it's possible to fluke a good season, which makes hanging in there in the dry times all the worthwhile and gives you the drive and incentive to go again," Belinda Munsie said.

