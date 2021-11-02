MORE GALLERIES
Verry Elleegant wins the Melbourne Cup
Champion trainer Chris Waller's Kiwi raider has smashed the field to win the Melbourne Cup in dominant fashion.
Van Dairy owner says he is staying put
The owner of Australia's biggest dairy operation says he has no intention of selling out.
Three hundred hours of toil goes into the Aussie-made Melbourne Cup
Since 2016, the Melbourne Cup has been made in the inner west, from gold mined in Australia then refined and crafted by highly skilled artisans in Marrickville
AWI board election proxy form drama
Australian Wool Innovation has spoken out about "confusing" campaign material sent out by a group of board election candidates which they say resembles a proxy form.
Science, not politics, can fix climate: PM
The prime minister's address to the COP26 summit in Glasgow emphasised the need to provide developing countries with low-cost ways to cut emissions.