Verry Elleegant indeed. Although all champion jockey James McDonald wanted to do was swear, such was the emotion of his first Melbourne Cup victory.



Especially such a special race that stops the nation, providing a glimmer of hope for a nation and the state of Victoria emerging from the coronavirus crisis.

Verry Elleegant smashed the field to salute by four lengths from favourite Incentivise, with Spanish Mission third in front of 10,000 punters at Flemington on Tuesday.

First McDonald and trainer Chris Waller combined to climb The Everest - the mega-dollar Sydney sprint - now they've claimed Australia's biggest staying test.

Due to travel restrictions, Waller could only watch on from afar.

McDonald was overwhelmed with the win, a moment he never wanted to end.

"I love her to bits. She's been so good to me. I can safely say she is a champion mare - 10 group 1s," he said on Channel 10.



"She was relaxed the whole way. When I looked up about the 600m they were still just - I was blowing kisses to her the whole way.



"I don't know. I just can't believe what's happened. I never thought I'd ever win one. I always dreamed of winning one, but it's so hard to win.



"Dreams do come true. I love her to bits. I've been saying from Sunday onwards her fight and determination just takes her so far.



"I want to swear, I really do ... I just don't want this to end."

MORE READING:



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.



The story Verry Elleegant wins the Melbourne Cup first appeared on The Canberra Times.