Students will be back staying at Glenormiston again

Students will be back residing at the former Glenormiston Agricultural College in Victoria's Western District for the first time since it closed as a residential college in 2014.



Many people thought it would never happen again.



The dormitories which had been home to thousands of students over many years had fallen into disrepair.

Along with Longerenong in the Wimmera and Dookie near Shepparton, Glenormiston was one of Victoria's three big agricultural colleges.

Glenormiston gained fame for its equine courses.

After many years in limbo, the Victorian government this year sold the college near Terang and its historic mansion on a 385ha site to Geelong-based businessman Dean Montgomery for $4.68 million.

Previous efforts to sell the college on the open market had failed.

Horticulture and agriculture training has been provided there since 2017 by South West TAFE based at Warrnambool and various commercial companies like Total Livestock Genetics have leased buildings there.

The Victorian government is spending $2 million establishing new horticulture and agriculture facilities at Glenormiston.

On-site accommodation, including short-stay accommodation for 24 students and staff, will be refurbished to house participants of specialist workshops and programs.



The spending will also support new fire protection systems to meet occupational health and safety and fire standards, security systems and storage facilities.

Some classrooms are being refurbished.

Some of the dorms are to be fixed up, along with some classrooms.

The work is expected to be finished in time for the start of the 2022 school year.

Glenormiston is also getting a new hothouse, garden beds, workshop and the introduction of new agriculture technologies.



The upgrades also include classroom and workshop areas for practical and theory lessons, including artificial breeding programs for dairy and cattle industries.

As part of their studies, agriculture and horticulture students will be invited to contribute to the care and conservation of the picturesque homestead gardens and pastures.

MORE READING: More big auction prices for farm land in the Wimmera.

Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said: "The revitalisation of Glenormiston and expanded training at the site is a vital part of our plan to ensure Victoria has the skilled workers it needs for our thriving agriculture and horticulture sectors."

The sale deal to Mr Montgomery was conditional upon education continuing to be provided until at least 2027.

One of the sticking points on the closure of the college and the private sale had been the future of the historic mansion on the site.

The Black family mansion stands at the entrance to the college.

Scottish pastoralist Niel Black bought the 17,612ha property in 1840 and founded a family dynasty that in 1949 sold it to the Victorian government.

The Agriculture Department opened the college there in 1971 and in 1995 it was amalgamated with the University of Melbourne.

A feature of the mansion is the 35 elaborate wooden panels crafted for Glenormiston's internal staircase by Australia's most celebrated carver of the early 20th century, Robert Prenzel.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

