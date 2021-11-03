Merino Downs sells for $5 million - $274/acre

WELL watered Aramac property Merino Downs has sold at an Elders auction for $5 million.



The sale price of the 7376 hectare (18,226 acre) freehold property is equal to about $678/ha ($274/acre). Some plant and equipment was included in the sale.



Merino Downs were offered in Longreach on Wednesday by Andrew and Lesley Cowper and bought by Tony and Helena Harold from Emerald.

Described as lightly shaded, open Mitchell grass downs country, the property has no known prickly acacia or parkinsonia.



Merino Down is well suited to both sheep and cattle.

The exclusion fenced property features a new artesian bore, separate shared bore drains and some pipelines and troughs.



There are seven main paddocks, two holding paddocks, and two extensive laneways.

Merino Downs is described as lightly shaded, open Mitchell grass downs country.

Improvements include a two bedroom cottage, a shearing shed as well as shaded and watered sheep and cattle yards.

The marketing of Merino Downs was handled by Tim Salter from Elders.

