Highly fertile Benbullen heads to auction

LOCATED in the picturesque Scenic Rim district, Benbullen is set on Middle Road in the highly desirable Peak Crossing area.



Benbullen lends itself to multiple ventures including fodder production and cropping, livestock breeding and fattening and equine pursuits.



The highly fertile, well watered 100 hectare (247 acre) farm in three titles boasts near unlimited water, quality shedding and a very tidy four bedroom home.



The farm features improved Rhodes grasses and clover pastures with 9ha currently used to grow lucerne for hay. There is a 12ha irrigation license backed by two equipped bores.



Benbullen has about seven megalitres of water in the three irrigation dams. There is also a stock water dam.



The farm is divided into five paddocks with a laneway and cooler. The steel cattle yards have a concrete loading ramp.



Benbullen is estimated to carry about 50 cattle.



The well maintained four bedroom colonial style brick home was built in the early 2000s. It features wrap around veranda with ramps and concrete pathways leading to the outbuildings. The complex is surrounded by a well-established garden.



Other structural improvements include a garage/storage shed, two car lock up, nine bay shed, eight bay shed, hay shed, machinery shed/workshop, and a storage shed.



There is also a deco gravel pit.



Benbullen will be auctioned in Brisbane on November 19.



Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural, or Garth Weatherall, 0438 793 100, Bartholomew & Co.

