Town hall auction for Woolaway at Penola

Agents have booked Penola's RSL Town Hall for the auction of grazing property Woolaway on December 17.



This Wattle Range property just 30 kilometres from the town is sure to gain local interest as it is offered in two lots - 460 hectares (1137 acres) and 121ha (299ac).



On the corner Clay Wells and Callendale roads, the farm is a mixture of red gum, hill gum and stringy bark country with variation over each allotment.

Both lots are used for cattle grazing and feature cattle yards.



"There are some are areas of native vegetation over the property which offer good protection and are not under heritage agreements," agents from TDC Livestock and Property say.

Woolaway has predominately grey loam soils over clay with traditional phalaris/clover pastures, it is well fenced and set up for cattle.

Lot 1 (460ha) features multiple water points from a pump and windmill.



Its 14 main paddocks are connected to a eastern laneway which then points the cattle towards the steel/timber cattle yards.



Lot 2 (121ha) is fenced into seven main paddocks.



There is a central watering point which is currently supplied via the main bore from across the road, but a windmill is available.



There are a set of steel and timber cattleyards and good fencing.



For more information contact Mark De Garis 0428 372124 or Tom Pearce 0427 642138.

