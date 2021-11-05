Search for more supplies of gypsum continues

The search for more local supplies of gypsum continues in Victoria.



Gypsum is an important soil conditioner to improve crop yields but supplies have been increasingly mined out.

Gypsum is a soil ameliorant used by many farmers on heavier ground to improve soils.

It has been credited as a key component in the yield gains seen over the past 20 years through the southern Wimmera and Western District.

The state's gypsum production was 282,874 cubic metres in 2019-20, with a sales value of almost $9 million.



One study found gypsum increased yields in Victoria's wheat belt by $180 million in one year.

Kerang Gypsum Supplies has been granted a minerals exploration licence to search for gypsum in an area about 20 kilometres south-east of Edenhope, near the South Australian border.



Minerals exploration involves non-evasive activities, like soil sample testing, to understand the local geology and look for evidence of minerals over a large area, before focussing activities on a smaller zone.

Before starting on-ground activities, Kerang Gypsum Supplies will extensively map the exploration area, assess its cultural heritage requirements and confirm its native vegetation status.

On-ground activities are expected to take place late in 2022 when, based on the results of initial mapping, Kerang Gypsum Supplies is expected to seek permission from landowners to conduct exploration work.

This may involve collecting surface samples and shallow low-impact coring.

Following its initial assessments and on-ground exploration, the company's work program will focus on estimating the quantity of gypsum present, further pit sampling and the preparation of a mineralisation report.



Before an explorer can access privately-owned land and commence exploration activities, the explorer requires landholder consent.

Land access consent tools are available to aid negotiations. The tools can be accessed online via the Earth Resources website.

