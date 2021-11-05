ICPA Australia celebrates 50 golden years at Longreach

"What a wonderful occasion, and what a marvelous organisation ICPA is," Ms Cook, one of three delegates from the NT able to make it to Longreach, said.

She said the convening committee, together with the federal council, deserved colossal congratulations for hosting such an auspicious milestone and enduring the many challenges this year and last.

A Rupert McCall Ode to ICPA, the cutting of an anniversary cake, the presentation of a new life membership, and a golden gala riverside dinner were some of the highlights of the hybrid conference.



Some 60 people online and 140 on the ground, including every state council president, were able to continue the work that has made the group a household name around Australia.

Among those present were four federal life members Megan McNicholl, Queensland, Jane Gloster, South Australia, and Trish Mitchell and Jack Beach, Queensland, along with Wally Mitchell, Julia Materne and Roxanne Morrissey participating online.

Former federal councillor, Teresa Cobb was the only person present at Longreach who had been at the Bourke meeting, and she told attendees there had been a lot of emotion in the room that day in April 1971.

She remembered a vote of no confidence in Billy McMahon's government being made, that Bob Katter Senior, representing Education Minister David Fairbairn, had to take back to Canberra.

Federal president Alana Moller paid tribute to founder Pat Edgley, who called a meeting to save the Bourke Hostel in NSW, saying she knew they had to unite to get what was needed for isolated families.

As well as a congratulatory message from Governor-General David Hurley, who said the conference theme Standing Together was particularly apt, adding that he couldn't begin to imagine the number of children who had received an education thanks to ICPA's strong advocacy, Senator Bridget McKenzie also sent her best wishes.

"ICPA has made such an impact," she said.

"You kept your focus on your core mission - that's why you've been able to achieve so much.

"We in government always look to ICPA when we're doing policy work."

Also sharing their memories were alumni Judy Terry from Tasmania, Jane Gloster, Sue Shotton from the NT, and Jack Beach, who said their voluntary status had been a big advantage to its lobby.

ICPA's reputation as a strong voice was emphasised by Sarah Cook, whose charter flight to Longreach was donated by a valued stakeholder, who said it was too important not to attend.



"There is a lot of goodness in being here today," she said.

"For fifty years this organisation of generously spirited volunteers has freely given and continues to give, all they can to improve education in the bush.

"Today's conference is generously supported by businesses and industry who believe in our cause, and many of you have been supporting ICPA for countless years.

"We can all agree it has been a long slog of a year, and today is exactly what I needed to remind me that ICPA is not just about the challenges.

"We have so much good stuff to be proud of.

"Despite geographically isolated enrolments in Territory Schools of the Air declining, despite staff working on cattle stations, farms, boats and tourism outfits diminishing, and although we have a comparatively small population to other states, membership in the Northern Territory has experienced a steady organic increase over the last few years"

She said that most of all, isolated families need governments on all levels to realise their requests were not excessive but simply necessary to raise children, support the regions, develop industries and strengthen communities.

