Cunnamulla's Nooralaba makes $2.67 million

FREEHOLD Cunnamulla property Nooralaba Station has sold for $2.67 million on an online auction conducted by Resolute Property Group.



Comprising of 21,238 hectares (52,480 acres), the sale price is equal to about $126/ha ($51/acre).

Nooralaba is a predominantly mulga property, with some areas of box and gidyea, located 80km north west of Cunnamulla.



There is a carbon agreement in place on the property.

Some of the mulga on Nooralabla Station north west of Cunnamulla.

Historically Nooralaba can carry 500 breeders or equivalent but may need to be adjusted to accommodate the carbon project.

The water system includes a bore and has two automatic pumping stations, supplying 24 watering points. There are also two dams.

There are 11 main paddocks plus a holding paddock.

The marketing of Nooralaba Station was handled by Ben Forrest and Grant Veivers from Resolute Property Group.

