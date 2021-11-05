Cunnamulla's Nooralaba makes $2.67 million

FREEHOLD Cunnamulla property Nooralaba Station has sold for $2.67 million on an online auction conducted by Resolute Property Group.
Comprising of 21,238 hectares (52,480 acres), the sale price is equal to about $126/ha ($51/acre).
Nooralaba is a predominantly mulga property, with some areas of box and gidyea, located 80km north west of Cunnamulla.
There is a carbon agreement in place on the property.
Historically Nooralaba can carry 500 breeders or equivalent but may need to be adjusted to accommodate the carbon project.
The water system includes a bore and has two automatic pumping stations, supplying 24 watering points. There are also two dams.
There are 11 main paddocks plus a holding paddock.
The marketing of Nooralaba Station was handled by Ben Forrest and Grant Veivers from Resolute Property Group.
