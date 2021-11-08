Leadership changes at TFI

Australia's largest entirely family-owned red meat processor, Thomas Foods International, has unveiled a new senior leadership structure as the operation positions for future growth.

As part of a progressive transition of its board, Darren Thomas takes on the role of group managing director while Chris Thomas will continue in the position of executive chairman.

Darren Thomas has been the group chief executive officer of Thomas Foods International since 1999 after joining the business in 1992 while Chris Thomas has been managing director since he established the company in 1988.

Anthony Stewart has been promoted to the position of group chief executive officer. Mr Stewart joined the business in 2014 and has served as both group chief financial officer and chief commercial officer.

Nick Thomas takes on the role of group chief financial officer, transitioning from his current role as chief financial officer Australia.

"Thomas Foods International is in the midst of an exciting growth phase," Darren Thomas said.

"We are pursuing a number of opportunities to build our business both across Australia and overseas.

"It's therefore critical that we have a dedicated, experienced and focussed leadership team in place to support our ambitious global strategy for the years ahead."

The new leadership structure is effective immediately.

READ MORE:

Scientists want national action on kangaroo plague

Queensland wedding venue built with harvesters

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.