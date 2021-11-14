Charity pup goes under the hammer at Carcoar

The donated pup called 'Bid' is sired by the 2020 NSW Yard Dog of the Year Koonama Cracka. Photo: supplied

THE Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction held at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange (CTLX), Carcoar at the end of the month will have a special donation lot, with all proceeds going to This Is A Conversation Starter (TIACS).

Koonama Working Kelpies has kindly donated a pup called 'Bid', sired by the 2020 NSW Yard Dog of the Year Koonama Cracka, to support the initiative focused on mental health awareness and providing support to all Australians.

A charity close to their hearts, Nick and Katrina Foster of Koonama, Boorowa said they have done a lot to support mental health and when Brock Syphers from CTLX mentioned wanting to do something to raise funds, they starting thinking about what they could do.

"We lost a very close friend last year to suicide, that is the main reason to donating the pup," Mr Foster said.

"Mental health is such a huge thing in rural communities, and it would be good to involve working dogs and auctions with mental health awareness."

Born in late September, Mr Foster said the black and tan male Kelpie pup will be shown sheep prior to the auction with videos available to be viewed via the Koonama Facebook page in the lead up to the event.

The pup will be auctioned off on Sunday, November 28 with all proceeds going to TIACS. The Fosters hope to put together a package of donated items from companies to go with the pup.



With 430 trial dogs and 60 catalogued for the auction, the three-day event Is expected to draw a crowd of participants and spectators from right across the east coast.



