Dolburne offers award winning Toowoomba living

BLUE chip Toowoomba property Dolburne features an award winning home, quality country and irrigation.



Located at Athol - 26km from the Toowoomba CBD and 20km from Pittsworth - the 106 hectare (262 acres) the property has bitumen frontage on two sides.

Built by Ambience Homes, the award winning house has been carefully positioned and designed to capture the sweeping views over the property and surrounding countryside, which has the ever-growing city of Toowoomba in the background.

The sandstone block home features four generous sized bedrooms, and a spacious family living area and kitchen. The home is set in a fenced area with an easy-care park like lawn.

Dolburne is described as an extremely well-balanced property. The country runs from soft self-mulching dark soil, gently rising to slightly elevated reddish-brown basalt grazing country.

About 40ha is currently used for growing both summer and winter crops. More country could be cultivated, if required.

There are two bores and an 85 megalitre licence servicing an extensive underground main system with 12 hydrants.

Dolburne is divided into five grazing and cultivation paddocks of various sizes. There are also about 20 horse safe paddocks.

Other improvements include an enclosed 24x12m high clearance shed, a stable complex with a storage/tack area and wash bay. The building is located adjacent to the 60x20m all-weather arena.

There is also a three bedrooom workers cottage with two car accommodation, and an 18x18m machinery/storage shed, positioned adjacent to the smaller fenced horse paddocks.

Dolburne is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on December 2.

Contact Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, Elders Toowoomba.



