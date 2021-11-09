Science-powered pasture on lifestyle-sized property

+3







A pasture scientist and a climatologist designed this Narrabri property and the results are spectacular.

It's only 39 hectares but Alkeringa is a lifestyle-sized property in a nice setting with a house set up for entertaining that could also well be capable of commercial-scale production.



Southwell Land & Water agent Rob Southwell said the livestock carrying capacity "had to be seen to be believed" and said the pasture swathe was incredibly dense.



Indeed, the owners Dr Claire and Jon Welsh expect it has a carrying capacity of 17 dry sheep equivalents a hectare based on pasture production of 32 kilograms of dry matter a hectare per millimetre of rainfall over the summer production period.

"I let people do their own sums," Mr Southwell said, "but you could get primary producer status."

The secret to the property's remarkable estimated pasture production is its sub-tropical pasture stand of Premier Digit, Bambatsi Panic, Gatton Panic and Katambora Rhodes Grass.



Dr Welsh said that, while their performance would depend on management and the seasons, the pastures could handle warmer night-time temperatures than temperate pastures like fescue and ryegrass.



"We've seen some work done around Coonabarabran and out towards Binnaway and we thought that, given our soils and the rainfall pattern, it was a good fit," she said.



"We've just been really, really happy with the amount of dry matter that we can produce off it."



To maximise pasture production and make management simpler, the property boasts as-new internal sheep and cattle-proof fencing that allows for rotational grazing.

It has fertile black basalt soil, steel cattle yards with crush and water supply, sheds and stables.



Mr Southwell said Alkeringa benefited greatly from the topography. Intermittent water flow along Horse Arm Creek and the runoff from the hills to the south traversed the property in two directions, providing water security and increased soil water content.

It's not all about farming at Alkeringa, though.

The freshly-painted, five-bedroom brick veneer residence has a new roof, solar, and is set up to entertain. The 9-metre inground pool on the northern side of the home has Nandewar Ranges views.



Dr Welsh said she and her husband imagined Alkeringa would appeal to three types of buyers.

The first was an executive from one of the large corporate businesses looking for a lifestyle property to host family and friends.



"The other option we thought of was around retiring farmers from further out west that may like that close proximity to a big, growing thriving centre like Narrabri," she said.



"It's only 5 kilometres from the post office and you've got 100 acres around you to run a few prize breeders.



"It might also be a young family that, like us, with kids that needed space, or horses, that want some space around them, but don't want to be too far out of town."



The Welsh family has decided to concentrate on its New England property and, as Dr Welsh said, wanted to "spend less time on the road" commuting between the two farms.



Alkeringa will be auctioned online on November 17 and Mr Southwell could not provide price guidance, saying the unique property was difficult to value in the buoyant market.



"It would be ridiculous for me to estimate where this is going to go," he said.



Contact Southwell Land & Water agent Rob Southwell on 0419 269 328.

