'Anti-meat activists' challenged at Senate inquiry

Food Frontier staff with founder and CEO Thomas King pictured on the front right. Picture: Food Frontier.

The claimed independence of a key alternative protein lobby group has come under fire again.

Australia's red meat industries have claimed Melbourne-based Food Frontier is a mouthpiece for anti-meat activists, something the group has repeatedly denied.

Food Frontier founder and chief executive officer Thomas King came under questioning from the chair of the Senate's food labelling inquiry in an online hearing on Monday, Senator Susan McDonald.

Mr King agreed he was a member of controversial animal rights group Animals Australia "in my teens" but was no longer a member.

Mr King also agreed Food Frontier includes in its constitution that one of its "stated purposes" was to reduce the consumption of animal products.

Mr King said that particular reference "may need to be updated".

"We do not have an anti-livestock agenda," Mr King said.

Senator McDonald's questioning was itself queried by fellow inquiry member Tasmanian Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson who thought they were off topic and not informing the inquiry's information gathering on food labels.

Senator McDonald responded by saying Senator Whish-Wilson had questioned farmer representatives before the inquiry about their reasons for giving evidence.



"I am just following on from your line of questioning," she said.

Food Frontier came under notice after Mr King was invited to address a webinar organised by Australia's chief food regulator, Food Standards Australia New Zealand, earlier in the year.



That "Future of Foods" webinar was cancelled.



Food Frontier calls itself an independent think tank and an "expert advisor" on alternative proteins such as as plant-based and cellular products.

Senator McDonald questioned the group's status as a registered charity saying key financial reports had not been submitted to maintain its registration.

Mr King said the reports were being prepared and audited but had been delayed by COVID restrictions.

Mr King said Food Frontier was working with Australia's leading science organisation CSIRO.

The Red Meat Industry Council is investigating CSIRO's commercial links with the plant-based food startups.



Mr King said Food Frontier's own research had found "a small minority" of companies were using terms like meat and images of livestock in their packaging.



"We are not aware of any widespread confusion among consumers," he said.



Mr King said he believed the development of a code of practice for alternative protein food labelling would be more desirable than statutory regulation.

He advised "caution about imposing unnecessary red tape".

Senator McDonald questioned his involvement with the Alternative Protein Council, of which Food Frontier was a member.

Mr King said Food Frontier did provide some secretarial support for the group which also includes Sanitarium, Proform Foods, v2food, Rogue Foods and Nestlé Australia, along with the US's Impossible Foods as members.

The inquiry will continue.

