Ribaldone: High tonnage Mackay cane, cropping operation

THE high tonnage Mackay region cane and cropping operation Ribaldone will be auctioned by Elders on November 16.



Located in the sought after Homebush district about 30km south west of Mackay, the 277 hectare (684 acre) farm has quality Marian and Calen soils with an area of Brightly creek flats.



The property has underground mains and has been laser leveled for efficient flood irrigation and drainage.



Abundant water is supplied by three bores, as well as a 443 megalitre Eton Water Scheme allocation.



Structural improvements include two large sheds with a workshop.

There is currently 221ha of cultivation under cane.



Plant and equipment as well as the 2022 crop is included in the sale.



Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.

