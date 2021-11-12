Trying to unravel just who owns the word meat?

It's not a Woolworths, but my supermarket is not doing very well keeping the fake products from the real if that's supposed to be the answer to shoppers getting mixed up.

"It is in no one's interest, most of all the customer, for a product to be purchased by mistake."

So says supermarket heavyweight Woolworths in its belated submission to the ongoing Senate inquiry into fake meat labelling.

This is the stoush between farmers and manufacturers of plant-based alternatives.

Mind that not all farmers are unhappy.

The cropping folk could make a handy buck out of their lentils, peas and other pulses.

But the croppers have a bigger existing market with the cattle feedlots, wouldn't do to be too vocal.



Same goes for Woolworths as well, they make a handy dollar from real meat sales.

"While the plant-based category has continued to grow, it remains a small category when compared to fresh meat," the supermarket agreed.

The red meat industry is unhappy, not just in Oz but all across the world.



They reckon their good name has been hijacked by these vegan upstarts, or should we say company start ups.

If people weren't buying their products, they wouldn't exist.

So back to Woolies.

" ... we're committed to labelling that puts our customers' needs first and meets all legal requirements," the supermarket has told the Senate inquiry.



"To that end, we have implemented store layout and signage that clearly separates plant-based protein from meat."

That last point has come under criticism, next time you're at the supermarket, check it out for yourself.



Are the two products in different sections?

So to the guts of the Woolies' submission.

It says it directly asked its customers back in March and that research found 62 per cent of their shoppers bought meat-free or dairy-free products at least sometimes.



Think about that, 62 per cent.



More than half its customers buy plant-based products, that's a whole lot more than any research has shown before.



Again, you can do your own fact check, ask your family or friends when you get a chance how many of them buy these products.



More than half?



Not in my own personal network that's for sure.



"Plant-based protein sales over the last year reflect that the majority of sales (88 per cent) are skewed towards mainstream customers who also bought meat, versus dedicated vegetarians and vegans," Woolworths said.



Interesting.

"In our experience, the majority of sales growth in plant-based protein is a result of new customers to the category.

"While the market has seen high growth rates, the category remains small with FY21 sales of red meat outsizing plant-based protein sales by a factor of 60-to-1."

Sounds higher than I thought it would be.

Supermarkets account for about two thirds of fresh meat sales.

Australians buy $13 billion of fresh meat each year.

Back to our online percentage calculator.

Supermarkets make billions of dollars from fresh meat sales, and at 60-to-1, the plant based peeps are making about $200 million a year.

Good business indeed if that's true.



"In March 2021, we conducted consumer research into the issue and over the course of one week received 5700 responses nationwide," Woolworths says, in reference to that earlier survey, a fairly sizeable sample.



Supermarkets sell about two thirds of all fresh meat sold in Australia, a multi billion dollar business.

"A small percentage of customers (seven per cent) said they have purchased a plant-based item in error."



Let's dig deeper into that number, seven per cent of 5700, that's 399.

That's still a lot of unhappy customers.

Perhaps the inquiry has legs after all.

Of course, the statement the red meat industry just can't avoid is that from the trusted Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which insists "consumers are unlikely to be misled".



"In our experience, grocery shoppers are savvy and discerning in the products they choose to buy," Woolies agrees.



Still, tell that to the 399 who have done their dough.

Woolies goes on to say it doesn't reckon anything is broken so there's no need to fix anything.



But.



"To provide further clarity for the sector, Woolworths would support the development of industry led 'Labelling Guidelines' to aid retailers, producers and manufacturers of plant-based products on a consistent approach."

Aha.

Don't change the laws, that would be a headache for all.

But some guidelines might be handy.

We continue to watch in interest.

