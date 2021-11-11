The national satellite view at 9.30am EAST this morning.

The grain harvest has ground to a halt across much of Eastern Australia as a massive weather system continues to move across the continent.



The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings and flood watches in parts of NSW and Queensland, with the main areas of concern currently centred around the Maranoa district in western Queensland, many parts of northern and central western NSW and South Australia.



Harvest grinds to halt as big rain system moves east

BOM Hazard Preparedness and Response East Manager Jane Golding urged residents in to be prepared for severe weather as heavy rainfall could cause dangerous conditions and flooding.



"Many areas are expecting significant rainfall, with some places in Queensland and New South Wales likely to see daily rainfall totals of 150 millimetres or more," she said.



"We may see this rainfall over river catchments that are already quite wet as well, so we're encouraging people to 'know your weather, know your risk', and make sure you're staying up to date with the current forecasts and warnings."



A flood Watch has also been issued for rivers surrounding Canberra while Victorian residents are also being urged to be on alert.



Hazard and Preparedness Response Victoria Manager Diana Eadie said parts of the state could expect heavy rain, potential flooding and the possibility of strong winds.



"Heavy rain over river catchments in eastern Victoria also brings a real risk of flooding," Ms Eadie said.



"We are also urging Victorians to be prepared for gusty south-easterly winds, particularly across the southern and mountain areas of the state.



"That's why we're warning people early to be prepared for this severe weather system. We want people to 'know your weather, know your risk', have the most up-to-date information, and be factoring our forecasts and warnings into their daily planning."

