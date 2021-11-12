Ennisclare, Columba deliver quality Southern Downs grazing | Video

LARGE scale Southern Downs aggregation Ennisclare and Columba will appeal as an attractive grazing enterprise suited to cattle, sheep and goats.



Covering 9190 hectares (22,710 acres), the two properties will be offered individually at auction on December 10, unless sold prior as a whole.

The very well located aggregation is poistioned 50 minutes west of Warwick, and about 11km north of Gore.

The well developed properties feature a 44km exclusion fenced boundary. All of the allowable area has been pulled, with about 40pc raked.



Ennisclare covers 4012ha (9913 acres) of open undulating grazing country running up to soft traprock and timbered areas.

The property is covered in an abundance of native pastures and herbages and has areas of scattered timber and timber belts consisting of ironbark, yellow box and other natives.

Water on Ennisclare is supplied from a double creek frontage to 7km of the combined Columba and Bodumba creeks, with permanent and semi-permanent water holes. There is also a bore and 16 dams located across the property. The averaged annual rainfall is 620mm.

There is about 32ha of ex-cultivation country with soft light grey loam soils.



Southern Downs aggregation Ennisclare and Columba cover 9190 hectares.

Ennisclare has a renovated four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, a renovated two bedroom workers cottage, four stand shearing shed, portable sheep yards, four bay car garage, two bay car garage with workshop/storage shed. There is also about 1ha for a equine arena, which has been levelled with top soil.

Columba covers 5182ha (12,805 acres), which is also similar open undulating grazing country running up to soft trap rock and timbered areas.

Water is supplied from a 3.5km double frontage to Bodumba Creek, with permanent and semi-permanent water holes, a bore and 34 dams.

The historic Columba homestead features polished timber floors throughout, and a spacious deck area overlooking established gardens.

There is also a two bedroom manager's cottage, eight stand shearing shed with a large undercover area, sheep yards, cattle yards, four bay machinery shed/workshop, three silos, and numerous out-buildings.

Both properties are said to have the possibility of carbon credit offsets.

Ennisclare and Columba will be auctioned by Ray White Ray in Toowoomba on December 10.

Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, or Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, Ray White Rural.

