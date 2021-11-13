Private auction for Holbrook home of well regarded cattle stud

The Holbrook home of the well known Ravensdale Poll Hereford Stud is closing in on its private auction.



Dalriada, a historic and noted rural holding, is being pitched by agents Elders as "one of the finest rural properties in southern Australia".



Dalriada takes in 1430 hectares (3535 acres) and has been offered by staged expressions of interest.



The Ravensdale stud has taken out numerous awards over the years including at the Herefords Australia National Show for Brian Burgess and family.

Located 12 kilometres north of Holbrook fronting the Hume Freeway, it is only the second time the property has been offered for sale.



Even with all the improvements made by the Burgess family over the years, agents say the property still has enormous scope for livestock, fodder and cropping production.



Dalriada has a balance of productive soil types ranging from red/brown loams to the alluvial Billabong Creek flats.



The northern end of Dalriada is known as Wirruna which is the birthplace of the creek.



Dalriada has a stocking history of running 1000 plus breeding cows.

The property features new undercover cattle yards, a stud cattle selling complex plus two other sets of cattle yards.



It also has a five-stand woolshed with Pratley yards, silos, machinery sheds and hay sheds.



Dalriada's historic homestead includes eight bedrooms plus office, formal lounge room, formal dining room, full size billiard room, two bathrooms and four toilets, covering almost 500 square metres.



Brian Burgess.

A full renovation of the home is almost done.



A large swimming pool has views of the Wantagong Valley.



On the property is also the renovated four-bedroom Wirruna Homestead plus a stone guest cottage and also a three-bedroom managers home.

Dalriada is watered by two bores, transferred to three large reservoirs and reticulated throughout, plus surface dams.



It also has a surface water licence extraction from the Billabong Creek and a 200 megalitre irrigation licence.

The staged expressions of interest began in October with a closing date at the end of November.

After that, short listed bidders will be invited to participate in a private auction scheduled for December 1 at the Dalriada Homestead.

For more information contact David Gittoes from Elders Rural Services on 0409 362722.

