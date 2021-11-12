Stunning photos revealed ahead of AgDay

+30





























































The National Farmers Federation have released some of the early entries in their annual photo competition ahead of National Agriculture Day on Friday November 19.

Entries are still streaming in for the AgDay #AgVenture Photo Competition which is a joint initiative of NFF and Syngenta Australia.

Photographers of all levels of expertise are encouraged to capture Australians at work in agriculture to celebrate AgDay.

There are great cash prizes on offer:

First place: $2,000 pre-paid Mastercard

Second place: $1,000 pre-paid Mastercard

Four runners up: $500 pre-paid Mastercard

Submit your AgDay #AgVenture Photo Competition entry here.



Entries close at 5pm on 19 November. Winning entries will be announced the following week.

