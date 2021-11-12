Wool market comes off the boil

Prices in the Australian wool market lost ground this week with falls across all Merino fleece types and descriptions.

The AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) lost 21 cents or 1.6 per cent to finish at 1319 ents per kilogram, clean.

Most of the falls were on the first day of selling with the final day reporting a steadier result.



Partly due to a withdrawal of 5.3pc before the sale, the national offering fell to 37,630 bales.



The national pass-in rate lifted to 14.2pc, which resulted in 32,268 bales sold, just on 3000 fewer than the week prior.



Fremantle also posted across the board falls with the Western Market Indicator (WMI) falling 24c to 1378c/kg.



Fremantle sold 5088 of the 6335 bales offered with 19.7pc of offered bales passed in.

The northern region market was a designated superfine wool sale, but the AWEX northern fleece wool indicators for 16.5 and 17 micron both fell by about 80c/kg or 3.2pc.

In the south, fine wool (18 and 19 micron) fell by 2pc while 21 micron fleece wool lost 3pc.

After last week's positive movements, the crossbred indicators all lost ground except for the 26 MPG which improved 5c in Melbourne and 15c in Sydney.



The 28 and 30 MPG gave up 25c and 22c respectively.

Cardings were mixed, Fremantle fell 20c, while in Melbourne the indicator rose 3c and 14c in Sydney.

But despite the falls experienced so far in the 2021/22 season, the market is still beyond the price levels of this time last year.



Compared to the corresponding sale of the previous season, the EMI is 130c higher, an increase of 10.9pc.



The national offering for next week has climbed with over 44,000 bales currently expected to be offered in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.



