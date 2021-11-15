Oldest surviving brewery in Australia sells for over $3 million

The oldest surviving brewery in Australia has sold, with residents keen to find out what the future holds for the heritage listed property.



Real estate agent Carol James confirmed a Sydney-based buyer had snapped up the NSW Southern Tablelands property for over $3 million. However, she said she did not know what their plans were.

Designed by Frances Greenway and built in 1833, the Old Goulburn Brewery was Australia's first and the original source of tobacco cultivation in Australia.



Formerly known as 'Bradley Grange' the property was designed by Greenway for Emily Elizabeth Hovell, the daughter of well known explorer Captain William Hilton Hovell and her husband William Bradley.



Greenway designed the brewery as a steam-powered industrial complex, with the design based on an essay by Sir Isaac Newton. The site comprises of the Goulburn Brewery, Goulburn Maltings, Goulburn Steam Mills, Tobacco Kiln and Mews of Workers Cottages, and is the oldest example of steam-powered industrial enterprise in Australia.

The Old Goulburn Brewery was formerly known as Bradley Grange in 1836. Picture: File

Ale has been brewed consistently on the site since the 1880s.

Interestingly, Greenway was transported to the penal colony of NSW in February 1814, after his death sentence for forgery was reduced to 14 years transportation.



During five productive years in Sydney working for the government as an architect, and then 16 years in private practice, Greenway designed many remarkable buildings such as St Matthew's in Windsor, St James' in Sydney, St Luke's in Liverpool, Old Government House at Parramatta, the Government stables, Liverpool Hospital and the Hyde Park Barracks. Closer to home, Greenway was responsible for Throsby House in Moss Vale.

More property news:

Property trust buys up more farms, orchards

Recycled wastewater for farmers comes at a cost

Ms James said she had multiple buyers interested in the property over the years but it had not been sold until recently.

The identity of the new owner remains a mystery with Ms James unable to reveal the name of the buyer.

However, an application has been submitted to Liquor and Gaming NSW to transfer the existing liquor licences for the brewery from licensee Michael O'Halloran to a company named BS Goulburn Pty Limited.

Michael O'Halloran was contacted by the Goulburn Post but he declined to comment.

The ABN for BS Goulburn was registered on July 27, 2021 and is listed as a private company based in Sydney.

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

