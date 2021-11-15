Picturesque El-Rita hits the market | Video

ALL eyes will be on the picturesque 65 hectare (160 acre) Linthorpe Valley rural property El-Rita, which will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on December 10.



The attractive property located 8km from Mt Tyson, 24km from Pittsworth, and 31km from Toowoomba, comprises of slightly undulating country with shaded basalt grazing areas with coolabah and ironbark timber.



There is 11ha of cultivation on the black to chocolate clay soils in production, including 2.2ha of lucerne, as well as 14ha of improved Rhodes, purple pigeon, creeping blue grass and some buffel grass pastures.



The flood free Downs country has 40ha of grass country, of which 20ha was previously cultivated.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for El-Rita.

The property also has a 40 megalitre irrigation bore servicing eight hydrants. A TX250 Southern Cross travelling irrigator is included in the sale. Water is also pumped to a concrete tank for the house and four troughs. A second bore services garden.



El-Rita has a low set, three bedroom Queenslander-style home with eye catching, polished hardwood floors. There are established trees in a garden with a water feature.



El Rita's improvements include a three bedroom Queenslander-style home and sheds.

Other improvements include a new 11x9m garage/workshop, a double length to suit a caravan, grain shed, hay shed, enclosed ex-dairy shed, two older sheds, and two fuel tanks included.



The 40 head cattle yards consist of portable panels, and have a race, crush, loading ramp, and a Morrissey branding cradle.



There are seven paddocks, all with barbed wire fences.



The Linthorpe Valley rural property El-Rita covers 65 hectares.

El-Rita will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on December 10.



Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.

