Blue Hills heads to auction | Video

A UNIQUE farming opportunity has emerged on the Southern Downs with the 173 hectare (428 acre) property Blue Hills.



Located in the Wildash district 10 minutes east of Warwick and 20 minutes from Killarney, Blue Hills offers open productive, fertile creek flats rising to elevated grazing country.



The property in two titles is covered in an abundance of Rhodes grass, urochloa, couch, a mix of clovers and medics, native pastures and herbages. There is 40ha of cultivation, with the potential for more.



The property also has a 45 megalitre licence from the Lord John Swamp alluvium and a 15ML water licence from Oakey Creek. There are also permanent and semi-permanent waterholes along both Lord John and Oakey creeks, a seasonal weir, and nine troughs.

The four dams are stocked with murray cod and silver perch.

Blue Hills features a renovated four bedroom Federation/Hamptons style homestead with established gardens, olive trees and a feature rock wall.



The open plan homestead has north to east views off an elevated deck, and a east facing verandah looking towards the Great Dividing Range. There is also an inground pool and tennis court.

Other infrastructure includes a two car garage, four bay 8x16m workshop/machinery shed, 12x8m machinery/hay shed, a 7x9m open storage shed, and a 11.5x15.5m machinery/hay storage shed which incorporates a two stand shearing board. The 48 panel, 15kVA solar system has three phase capacity.

Blue Hills also has 100 head capacity steel cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp, a horse/drafting arena with a sand based cut-out yard, and a fenced dog run.

There are 16 paddocks with holding paddocks and laneways.



Blue Hills will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on December 10.

Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, or Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, Ray White Rural Warwick.



