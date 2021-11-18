Australian Agritech Association appoints Tracey Martin as CEO

Tracey Martin will join the Australian Agritech Association board as its chief executive officer.

Ms Martin replaces interim CEO Emma Coath, who has held the position since August 2021.



Australian Agritech Association chairman Andrew Coppin said Ms Martin's appointment is a giant leap forward as the association embarks on its next growth phase.

"The appointment of our full-time CEO will turbocharge the association's mission to build a world-class agritech sector that supports the achievement of the $100 billion national target for agriculture and the development of a $20 billion a year industry of technology exports and opportunities," Mr Coppin said.

Ms Martin has worked in strategic policy development and execution as well as stakeholder engagement roles for the past two decades.



Her roles include time spent at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority within the Bank of England.

She has a Masters from the London School of Economics in Diplomacy and International Strategy.

Closer to home, Ms Martin is a 2020 Nuffield Scholar, Cattle Council of Australia policy council member and CCA representative to the National Farmers' Federation sustainable development and climate change committee.

Ms Martin said agtech is a national necessity and without it Australia will not be able to meet its ambitions.



She said her greatest focus is on creating an agtech community that adds value for members.

"My first focus as CEO will be in delivering a member offering for the association that empowers our members to build their own knowledge and business, cultivate fruitful relationships and have a seat at the table when it comes to critical policy discussions," she said.



