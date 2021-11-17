Highlighting environmental work of Australian farmers

FROM dealing with feral animals on the Queensland coast to reducing dryland salinity and building sustainable productions that can handle climate variability, Australian farmers and producers are doing their part to improve outcomes for their land and the environment.

This edition of Landcare in Focus looks at the challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges ahead, while highlighting the work being done on farm and through research projects.

Also included in this edition is a wrap of winners from the 2020 National Landcare Awards which were held online in August, hosted by Landcare champion Costa Georgiadis.

Among those recognised for their work sustainable land management was Victorian farmer Andrew Stewart who received the Bob Hawke Landcare Award.

Mr Stewart, who is featured on the cover, has dramatically increased woody vegetation on his property by planting 50,000 trees over the past 30 years, providing waterway, soil, pasture and livestock protection.

Bob Hawke award finalists Justin and Lorroi Kirkby, Amarula Dorpers, were also recognised for their work to increase vegetation with the Australian Government Landcare Farming Award, and the Nichols family received the Australian Government Innovation in Agriculture Award for their work at Redbank Farm in Tasmania.

Also included is information about key projects funded by the Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants, rock chutes helping the Great Barrier Reef and how one Queensland spaniel is leading the charge against feral pests.

