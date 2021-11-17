Sheep Sustainability Framework announces new steering group chair

Verity Morgan-Schmidt is the new chair of the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

Queensland-based producer Verity Morgan-Schmidt has been appointed the new steering group chair for the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

Ms Morgan-Schmidt will take up the role for a two-year term as inaugural chair, Bruce Allworth steps down.

Ms Morgan-Schmidt is originally from a wool and cropping enterprise in Western Australia but now runs Droughtmasters in the Mary Valley.

She has previously held roles as the inaugural CEO of advocacy group Farmers for Climate Action and executive officer (livestock) with WA Farmers and has led weekly sales for Elders in WA.



At one time she held the title of Australia's youngest wool auctioneer.

Ms Morgan-Schmidt said she was incredibly proud to be leading the Sheep Sustainability Steering Group in a challenging yet exciting time for sheep meat and wool production in Australia.

"As global markets increasingly demand transparency and demonstrable sustainability credentials, the Australian sheep industry has an extraordinary story to share," she said.

"By balancing environment, animal welfare, our people and long-term financial sustainability, the Sheep Sustainability Framework shines a light on the crucial work of producers and supply chains, and positions industry to be globally renowned for sustainably producing the world's best sheep meat and wool, both now and into the future.

"The Australian sheep industry has long demonstrated a commitment to meeting and exceeding consumer expectations and the Sheep Sustainability Framework provides an important vehicle to demonstrate this work.

"I congratulate and thank the outgoing chair, Professor Bruce Allworth, the founding steering group members and Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation for their extraordinary work and support in the development stages of this long overdue initiative.

"As incoming chair, my priority will be in ensuring the rubber well and truly hits the road by strengthening reporting, increasing stakeholder engagement across the supply chain and elevating the Sheep Sustainability Framework as a globally recognised example of Australian industry leadership."

