Cocklebinda offers 1000 breeder capacity

A BARALABA property historically capable of running 1000 breeders has hit the market.



Offered by Greg and Linda Ohl, Cocklebinda covers 8098 hectares (20,012 acres) and is located 37km from Baralaba and 75km to Moura in the Mimosa area.

The property is in two portions: 6884 hectares (17,012 acres) of freehold and 1214 hectares (3000 acres) of forestry lease.

There is 3000ha of pulled country, which was originally timbered with brigalow, belah and box. Selected areas of regrowth have been controlled with the use of Graslan pellets.



Cocklebinda features a large set of timber yards.

The balance is predominately forest country interspersed with good areas of open country.



The forest country is timbered with ironbark, stringy bark and small areas of lancewood and rosewood. Seca stylo has been established across Cocklebinda. A PMAV is in place.

Water is a feature of Cocklebinda.



The interconnected system with telemetry and includes 11 dams, two bores and 20 water points. There is also a 13km dual frontage along Perch Creek, which has seasonal flows. The average average annual rainfall is 660mm (26 inches).

Cocklebinda is described as being historically capable of running 1000 breeders.

The large set of timber yards boast a dust suppression sprinkler system and have an undercover working area with a CIA crush with Gallagher weigh bars. There is also a near new steel calf branding race with an undercover RPM calf cradle. Three coolers are located adjacent to the yards.

Cocklebinda is fenced into eight main paddocks, all with water squares, plus four small paddocks adjacent to the homestead complex.

Cocklebinda comprises of 6884 hectares of freehold and 1214 hectares of forestry lease.

The spacious, highset four-bedroom home is set in a fully fenced garden. There is a large kitchen, dining room, lounge room plus two showers and toilets. The low maintenance gardens include multiple entertainment areas, an inground pool, spa and firepit.



The property also has a two bay shed, a near new one-bedroom unit, a 9x10.5m steel shed, 7x7m steel shed, and an enclosed a four-bay steel workshop.

Cocklebinda will be auctioned inRockhampton on December 14.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 648 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, or Rod Harms, 0418 458 199, Rod Harms Rural.

