Condamine country: Lonesome heads to auction

WES and Sharon Houston's 2067 hectare (5107 acre) Warkon district property is described as an excellent mixture of developed fertile soil types, which are interspersed with an area of ridges.



Located 82km south west of Condamine and 51km north east of Surat, the freehold country has excellent brigalow, belah, wilga, myall, kurrajong, and bauhinia type soils.



The Houstons have run 800 backgrounder cattle on Lonesome. However, the property is still to reach its full potential with more development work to be undertaken. A Queensland Government property map of assessable vegetation (PMAV) is in place.



About 1082ha has been blade ploughed or cutter barred as now hosts established improved pastures.



The renovated country was planted with buffel grass and silk sorghum and a blend of Illings Seeds Super Brew, which includes a mix of bambatsi, digitaria, Rhodes grass, bissett creeping blue grass and Gatton panic.



A variety of herbages including crow's foot, lambs tongue and clovers grow prolifically in season. The ridges give way to open improved valleys, where livestock thrive.



The boundary features a Waratah exclusion fence. The four barb internal fences are in excellent condition. Lonesone is divided into five paddocks. There are squares around four of the dams.



Lonesome has a large set of steel cattle yards complete with covered curved race and crush, curved race to the loading ramp, six way draft, branding race, calf branding cradle, and two troughs. A machinery loading ramp is also located near the cattle yards. Water is supplied by five dams and poly rainwater tanks at the dwelling and cattle yards.



Other improvements include two bedroom accommodation with outstanding views, a steel framed shed, and a generator.



Lonesome will be auctioned by Elders in Roma on December 17.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

