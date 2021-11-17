Moura's Avoca hits $8.9 million

MOURA property Avoca has sold at auction for $8.9 million.

The sale price of the 4185 hectare (10,341 acre) freehold property is equal to about $2127/ha ($861/acre).

The buyers were Corey and Amy Howell from Rockhampton.

Marketing agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, said six of the eight registered bidders were active at the auction. Bidding was dominated by local families, he said.

Avoca is located south-west of Bears Lagoon Road and is described as a good balance of country.



There is about 1600ha of brigalow and black soil country with large swamps on the edges, and 1600ha of mixed forest country. Two bores supply water to the are through a system of tanks and troughs.



The north-eastern side runs from narrow leaf ironbark into rosewood and bendee on the Dawson Range and boundary. There is a bore on the northern end.

Some 800ha of the brigalow country has been developed with 650ha recently cultivated.

About 2403ha is category X on the PMAV.



There are 22 paddocks with smaller paddocks around the yards. The western side has a laneway.



Avoca covers 4185 hectares (10,341 acres) of freehold country in the Moura district.

Pastures include, urochloa, buffel grass, green panic, seca stylo, wyncassia and native species.

Improvements include an older four-bedroom homestead, donga, machinery sheds, and a single room cottage. There is also a machinery shed near the cultivation area.

