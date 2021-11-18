Waldon sells for $2221/ha | Video

NSW Central Western Plains grazing property Waldon has sold at a Colliers Agribusiness online auction for $2.35 million.

Covering 1058 hectares (2614 acres) of premium grazing country on six titles with outstanding water security, the Coonamble district property features improved pastures and native grass on highly productive red loam soils.



The sale price is equal to about $2221/ha ($899/acre).



Water is supplied from a bore, dams and seasonal billabongs.



Colliers Agribusiness's promotional for Waldon, Coonamble.

Improvements include a Weean design set of steel panel cattle yards with cooler pens, and a hay/machinery shed.



The marketing of Waldon has handled by Mike Clifton and Bob Coote from Colliers Agribusiness.

