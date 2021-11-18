A HIGHLY productive 717 hectare (1774 acre) cattle property capable of running 700 mixed cattle under a full grazing system has sold at an Elders auction for $6 million.

Located in the renown Mount Christian district near Koumala, Mirador was bought by local landholders Ron and Chree Reseck.

Mirador was offered by Mark and Patsy Wheeler.



Offered with plant and equipment and some cattle, the sale is thought to be about $7252/ha ($2931/acre) on a bare basis.



One of the two homes on Mirador.

The fallow cane land areas have been planted with multi-species crops and then grazed. The following cane crop is planted as an interrow crop, reducing growing costs and increasing soil health.



The property features improved pastures including: pangola, Rhodes, guinea, signal, setaria, Mekong, V8 stylo, cadillo, Townsville lucerne, siratro, paragrass, paspalum, humidicola, chicory, and Tinaroo glycine.

Mirador has 19 paddocks and comprises of soft blue gum and bloodwood flats running into iron bark hills then onto tea tree flats.

Mirador covers 717 hectares.

The cattle yards are constructed from a combination of portable panels and timber, and have a calf cradle and head-bale.



Irrigation water is sourced from Rocky Dam Creek. There are also four bores, two dams, and creeks.



Mirador has two homes. The main three bedroom home is set on a ridge and has a great view out over the paddocks. A 24x9m shed with rollers doors is nearby. The second three bedroom home has two sheds nearby, one with a workshop.

The marketing of Mirador was handled by Robert Murolo from Elders.

MORE READING: 'Moura's Avoca sells for $8.9 million - $861/acre'.

MORE READING: 'Condamine country: Lonesome heads to auction'.

MORE READING: 'Linville's Rathburnie makes stellar $2.9 million'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Koumala cattle country cracks $6 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.