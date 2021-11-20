Les spent a lifetime caring for the land

For more than a century the Boland family has been synonymous with farming in the Moree district.



The well regarded property of the late Les Boland is being offered for public auction on December 9 at the Moreee Town and Country Club at 11am.



Agents from Ray White Rural say the sale of Tiela, owned by Mr Boland for 25 years, is an opportunity for new owners to create their own legacy and "reap the rewards which has given the current custodian with a widely recognised reputation for farming success built from a lifetime commitment to the broadacre farming sector".



Tiela (2220 hectares, 5486 acres), 46 kilometres west of Moree, is the sort of country you can have a crack at growing almost anything.



Mr Boland successfully grew wheat, barley, chickpeas, faba beans and even some dry land cotton.

Tiela features self mulching chocolate, grey and black basalt soil types.



Under Mr Boland's expert ownership the farm has shown itself to be suited to growing either winter or summer crops and has a proven track record for producing a range of high yielding results.



Other than cropping, part of the property has been utilised for grazing, which has historically run a beef production enterprise of about 160 breeding cows.



Water security is assured with access to both the Goonal Capped and Piped Bore Scheme and the Lower Gwydir (fresh) Groundwater Scheme.



The artesian water is utilised to fill a series of 22,000 litre storage tanks located across the property where quick fill stations deliver efficiencies for spray rigs plus servicing a network of concrete stock troughs.



The fresh water scheme secures the domestic supply with meters connected to both the main home and cottage.



In addition an onsite bore is located adjacent to the cottage.



The farm has a three-bedroom home with a recently renovated kitchen, walk-in pantry, sunroom, dedicated office area, enclosed verandahs and a stand-alone garage.



The home is fitted with both split system and evaporative air conditioning units as well as a combustion wood heater.



About two kilometres from the main home is a two-bedroom cottage with mains power connected.



Both residences and the machinery shed have solar panels installed.



The working infrastructure comprises a modern all steel hay shed, a combined workshop/machinery shed, 2 x 470t flat bottom silos, original stables with lockable chemical bay.



There is a set of steel and cable design cattle yards include an undercover crush, drafting pound, overhead sprinklers and a steel loading ramp.



Attached to the cattle yards is a large holding yard fitted with trough water and an original grain feeding bunk.



For more information contact Ray White Rural agents Andrew Starr on 0428 792466 or Bruce Birch on 0428 363063.



