MITCHELL property Coolibah has sold at auction for $7.8 million - equal to about $1259/ha ($509/acre).



Located 87km south of Mitchell on the St George Road, the 6196 hectare (15,311 Acres) freehold property was bought by Kenton and Amy Peart, Dunvegan, Charleville.



The vendors at the MAA Livestock and Property auction were Bill and Dianne Saul, who are retiring.

Coolibah is well grassed with buffel and native grasses.

Coolibah features red loam soils heading back to brigalow and coolibah flood -out river country. The property is well grassed with buffel and native grasses and has a PMAV with about a 98 per cent white area.

The property is divided into nine main paddocks and has a centrally located set of steel cattle yards.



Coolibah has a centrally located set of steel cattle yards.

There are two on-property bores and a share bore, which are piped through 63mm poly to tanks and troughs across property.

Improvements include a four bedroom Queenslander homestead, a two bedroom cottage, and a three bay machinery shed.

The marketing of was handled by Seamus Filan, MAA Livestock and Property.

The story Mitchell country makes $509/acre first appeared on Queensland Country Life.