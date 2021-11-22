Soaring eagle inspires design of eco lodges

A wedgetail eagle soaring over the Fleurieu Peninsula valley provided the inspiration for these distinctive butterfly shaped lodges.



Award winning architect Max Pritchard took note of that flight with his colourful designs for a unique South Australian lifestyle property.



Lush Pastures 13.6 hectares (34 acres) offers tourists an unrivalled idyllic rural retreat near Victor Harbor, and only 70 kilometres from the heart of Adelaide.

The certified large commercial kitchen has catered for many guests, weddings and other hosted functions.



With a price guide of $2.5 million, Lush Pastures is on the market through expressions of interest by December 10.



At 29 Coomooloo Road at Bald Hills, the property offers modern eco accommodation built in 2012.



It has a sophisticated main building for the owners' residence, and three self-contained lodges for guests, plus outbuildings, orchard and vegetable gardens.

For a function with a difference, the property even has a helicopter landing site close by.



All three lodges are orientated for winter sun and western views and open out to western facing courtyards.

They each have a king bed, a lounge/dining area, a large bathroom and an outdoor courtyard with those views of rolling countryside and onto the sea.



Agents say the peninsula's popularity with tourists which means there is more potential to expand the supplementary family income from the guest accommodation facilities.



For guests there is a track to the three dams and woodland, where there are relaxing armchairs in the vintage caravan to sit and watch nature.

Just 15 minutes to Yankalilla, the nearest beach and boat launching facility is five minutes further on at Normanville.

For more information contact Ross Coleman from First National Real Estate on 0427 836733.

