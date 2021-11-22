Cunning catch as 65,000 fox scalps are handed in during bounty

More than 1000 Victorians have supported the management of foxes and wild dogs in Victoria during 2021.

Agriculture Victoria biosecurity manager Jason Wishart thanked people who participated in the 2021 Victorian Fox and Wild Dog Bounty.

"It is important to manage wild dogs and foxes because they prey on livestock and native wildlife and can carry diseases," he said.

People who submit fox scalps receive a $10 reward, and entire wild dog body parts fetch $120 during scheduled times.

The bounty has run in Victoria since 2011 and in that time more than 940,000 fox scalps and 4,200 wild dog body parts have been collected and in 2021 alone, 65,915 fox scalps and 309 wild dog body parts were handed in.

Bounty collections are now closed for the summer period and will recommence in March 2022.



