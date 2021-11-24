SheepProducers Australia appoints new board members

Ben Thomas is the newest board director for SheepProducers Australia.

Agribusiness professional Ben Thomas is the freshest face on the Sheep Producers Australia board after being voted in for a director position at the annual general meting.

He fills one of two positions, along with returning director Elizabeth Jackson, who has been reappointed for a second three-year term.



"For my entire professional career, I have been directly involved in the sheep industry and recognise the importance of strategic industry leadership," Mr Thomas said.



"I am passionate about being involved as a board director of Sheep Producers Australia to continue to contribute to a prosperous and world leading industry within Australian agriculture."



Independent chair Andrew Spencer said Mr Thomas had extensive experience in the sheep industry and understood the regulatory process, and importance of policy.



"We welcome Bens appointment and look forward to working with him and his contribution to the Board," he said.



Outgoing chairman Chris Mirams thanked retiring board director Ian McColl for his contribution to the board.



"We welcome the re-appointment of Liz and feel the board is well placed with the new independent chair Andrew Spencer to undertake the next big pieces of work, including leading improvements to our national livestock traceability system, and completing a review of sheep transaction levies," he said.



"The Australian sheep industry has a very bright future."