Charleville's Yanna makes $7.31 million - $140/acre

THE 21,124 hectare (52,199 acre) Charleville property Yanna has sold on an online auction conducted by Elders for $7.31 million.



The sale price is equal to about $346/ha ($140/acre). Working plant was included in the sale, which may have slightly inflated the final figure.



The buyer was Michael Flynn, Valera Vale, Charleville, who opened the bidding at $4.7m.



Yanna was offered by Bob and Mary Quinlan, who are planning to retire after 42 years of ownership.



Yanna vendors Bob and Mary Quinlan with Keith Richardson (centre), Elders.

There were six active parties at the auction.



Located 65km south of Charleville on the Mitchell Highway, Yanna is described as soft Warrego River frontage country with open plains, flooded flats, channels, and sandridge buffel and gidyea country.



The property is noted for its watercourse and swamps and large amounts of edible mulga.



Water is supplied by three artesian bores. There are 12 poly tanks and more than troughs, plus the Warrego River and seasonal lagoons. There is also a 200 megalitre irrigation licence from the Murweh waterhole.



Yanna is noted for its large amounts of edible mulga.

Improvements include an attractive five bedroom homestead, a large shed complex, and three sets of cattle yards.



Yanna is divided into large grazing paddocks and numerous smaller and holding paddocks. There are 35km of laneways with holding squares.



Working plant included a Mazda four wheel drive vehicle, Caterpillar 12E grader, Honda side-by-side, quad bike, motorbike, fuel tanks and fencing material.



Yanna was auctioned by Garry Martin with the marketing of the property handled by Keith Richardson, Elders, Charleville.

MORE READING: 'Rising interest rates might not slow farmland prices'.

MORE READING: 'Lots of interest in St George online auction'.

MORE READING: 'Mitchell country makes $509/acre'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Charleville's Yanna makes $7.31 million - $140/acre first appeared on Queensland Country Life.