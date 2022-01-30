Connecting to the land through the photographer's eye

Life in the bush will never not conjure contradictions.

A place that is beautiful in its harshness, it's where connection and isolation flourish in equal measure.

The landscape and experiences are revered, but never easy to understand.

And those who live it are extremely privileged, yet at times disadvantaged.

Amidst all of these contradictions, relationships are sparked, they grow, they strengthen and they withstand.

It's these relationships that make being an agricultural journalist such an honour.

And I don't mean the relationships that we must build in order to be successful in our occupation.

It's the ones that we bear witness to - the affinity that graziers and farmers have with their land and their animals, and the ties that people of the land have to each other.

'New mates'. Photo - Hayley Kennedy.

These love affairs are evident in the words that are spoken and the actions that are taken, but never more so than in the photos that are captured and shared.

In looking back on the content that I shared in 2021, it's not the stories I crafted that stand out the most.

Rather, it's the photos that pull me to a stop and tell a story of their own - after all, a photo can be worth a thousand words.

'Bulls, buffel and blue sky' is a story of hard work, dedication and contentment; taking a moment to slow down, walk amongst the fresh, green buffel, and appreciate happy, fat cattle.

'New mates' captures the affinity even our littlest farmers have with their animals, and the joy that a pat and a lick from the newest member of the herd can bring.

And then there's 'Enduring strength' - four old battlers who are as firmly planted in the land as the century-old fig tree under which they stand.

'Enduring strength'. Photo - Hayley Kennedy.

Impactful as they may be, they're only a small glimpse of a vast industry. One which can probably boast more ups than downs in 2021, where positivity and profitability are finally making themselves known.

Despite this, it has still been a year when we've all felt the isolation and heard the conversations about the importance of connection - whether we live in the most remote parts of the country, or the neighbour's mailbox is only a few steps away from our own.



During this time, our social media feeds have provided us with a never-ending link to the people and places we can't quite reach.



So as 2021 draws to a close, I've rounded up a group of rural photographers to share what their year in the bush looked like.

'Roebuck Flood Plains' by Jack Poplawski of Whirlybird Photography.

Name: Jack Poplawski

Instagram: @whirlybird.photography



Location: Currently based out of Broome, Western Australia. Originally from St George, SW Queensland.



How the photo came about: Whilemustering breeders off the floodplains onto higher and drier grounds during the wet season at Roebuck Station 30km East of Broome, I snapped this photo while walking a small mob of Brahman cows down a fence line.

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: I believe there is nothing better than conducting aerial mustering or aerial work after huge rain events or big wet season, as the land thrives with new life. The lush green floodplain, vibrant blue skies and well-educated cattle bring great satisfaction to mustering pilots, myself included.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: It is of great importance to showcase the Australian agricultural sector as it helped shape our nation as well as many others. It continuously helps to connect all Australians, as one of the main contributors to our economy, by providing jobs to more than 320,000 people (2.5 per cent of our population) and is vital in sustaining our population and those of our export partners in the years to come.

'Plentiful' by Georgia Hoolihan of Images by GH.

Name: Georgia Hoolihan

Instagram: @imagesbygh

Location: St George QLD, 4487



How the photo came about: I captured this image while working as a farmhand on a local mixed cropping farm. The sun had set, meaning the lighting was soft and blue as I was heading home. I always carry my camera so I was able to capture the cotton crop in this lovely light. It is so peaceful dawdling through fields in the afternoon, clicking away.

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: As 2021 was such a successful year for cotton crops, I was inspired to capture these images to reflect on in dry years to come. I love that this image captures the finer details of the fibres, leaves and bolls while still being soft and pleasing to the eye.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: There are a lot of misconceptions about agriculture. I think it is important that those of us who are working in the field share our experiences. To educate the population about where their food and fibre comes from and that the production is done in an ethical, sustainable way.

'My Little Girl' by Chaseley Barber of Journey to Create Australia.

Name: Chaseley Barber

Instagram: @journeytocreateaustralia

Location: Deepwater, NSW



How the photo came about: I was privileged enough to take this photo when capturing a wonderful family from Bauhinia in central Queensland. A few days prior to the planned shoot, they were nearby doing cattle work on one of their family blocks. They wanted natural photos that display who they are as a family so it only made sense for me to pop over that afternoon once they had finished a long day of cattle work. The photos were taken in the cattle yards, which was a perfect location for a family that enjoy working together on a daily basis.

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: This was my favourite photo from 2021 as it perfectly illustrates rural Australia and the many hard-working country men and women that are dedicated to raising the next generation of farmers to carry on their legacy.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: Although isolated and sometimes seen as an insignificant far-off land, rural Australia is far from it. The agricultural industry is the heart of Australia and provides produce and products for much of the world. There are many talented people who live in the bush. Distance should not change the importance of their work and the stories they have to share. As a rural photographer, I am privileged in being a part of journaling these stories and capturing them in a medium that translates across many languages and cultures. The raw beauty of rural Australia can be hard to put into words, it is a place where sometimes you have to see it to believe it. This is why I was drawn to photography. Nothing makes me happier than shining a light on the beautiful stories from rural Australia, stories that ought to be told. Using this medium allows these stories to be shared far and wide, raising awareness for the people out here.

'The Debrief' by Eloise Moir of Eloise Moir Photography.

Name:Eloise Moir

Instagram:@eloisemoirphotography

Location:Camooweal, QLD



How the photo came about:I snapped this moment of siblings, cousins and neighbours having a laugh after a long day mustering over the school holidays on Herbertvale Station, 120km north of Camooweal, QLD.

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021:I love this photo because it was unplanned, candid and a quick shot taken between nosebagging horses, yet it perfectly captures the special connection between family and friends who get the job done together. The industry is in safe hands with these capable youngsters coming through.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture:What we may consider ordinary and mundane, someone from outside of agriculture could find fascinating. I feel that it's important for us to share our lives with those outside of our industry to educate, inspire others to consider a career in ag and to continue strengthening ties between city and country folk.

'Down The Lane' by Henrietta Attard of Henrietta Attard Photography.

Name: Henrietta Attard

Instagram: @henrietta_attard @beautyinthebushcollective

Location: Mackay, Qld



How the photo came about: This image was taken at the end of a long, dusty day of mustering and working cattle through the yards. Walking the mob back to their paddock always runs smoothly, with the cattle keen to return to feed.

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: I love this image because it captures perfectly the beauty of an ordinary, everyday moment for us. My daughter Stella rides her horse behind the mob, and you can see how dry the country is with the dust stirring up from the cattle's hooves. Rain clouds hover in the distance.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: It's incredibly important that we keep telling and sharing the stories of Australian agriculture and those involved it. Sharing our lives and work through words, film or images means we are able to showcase the beauty of the bush and outback to those who don't have the chance to live it or experience it. This year I joined forces with nine other rural photographers around Australia to create the Beauty in the Bush Collective, an avenue for rural storytelling on Instagram. We launched the Bush Journal this year, a small newsprint publication full of stories and photography from around Australia, and it's been amazing to hear how much these stories have resonated with readers all over Australia, with a few orders even being sent overseas.

'Dinner Time Charge' by Alisha Reading of The Farmer's Friend Photography.

Name: Alisha Reading

Instagram: @the_farmers_friend

Location: Toobeah, QLD



How the photo came about: Each year I always take the opportunity to capture photos of our harvest. I love the buzz of activity around these times, plus it's not every day that you have the opportunity to have five headers charging down the paddock towards you, with this spectacular sky behind them!

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: This image was taken on our properties at Nindigully on October 19, 2021. It will always be a special image and harvest for us. It was our best ever wheat crop and about five minutes after I captured this image, my farmer got down on bended knee and asked me to be his wife while slipping a washer from his toolbox onto my finger! It was our perfect proposal.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: It is so important for every person to know where their food and fibre comes from. So they have a better understanding of our industry and the people that work in it, and can make more informed decisions. Also agriculture and the people in the industry are obviously wonderful!

'Keeping watch' by Meg Everett of M.K.E Photography.

Name: Meg Everett

Instagram: @m_k_e_photos

Location: Northern Territory - living on remote cattle stations.



How the photo came about: The quiet end to a hectic day weaning, with weaner mums looking wistfully back to the yards.

Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: This is my favourite photo because there is nothing quite like grey Brahman cows. I love the colours in this photo and how it captures a glimpse into what we do on the land.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: Images like this show our love of the animals we breed, that play an important role in supplying protein to the world.

'Little Dreamer' by Clancy Paine.

Name: Clancy Paine

Instagram: @clancypaine

Location: Narromine, Central West NSW.



How the photo came about: This remarkable creature lives in outback Queensland and spends much of her life on the shoulders of station hands, 'helping' out with chores, bantering with the local budgies and teasing the other farm animals as they mosey on by. Kezz was a rescue bird and I suspect perhaps once upon a time she had been injured by a male as she won't go near the older blokes; her preference is women and children. Whenever the kids and I roll up to our mate's property - the kids fly out of the car like a pack of galahs, water bottles and Golden Gaytime wrappers scattering everywhere. In this image, Kezz hitched a ride on Trader Paine's (age six) shoulders from the avery to this old farm trike where she enjoyed the attention and fussing from the kids.



Why it's the favourite photo of 2021: It's remarkable to me that Kezz remembers the kids - our trips up north are sporadic with long spaces in between. But my guys are besotted with her and she them. Watching the reunion, I think what lucky buggers we are to have these beautiful bird memories to look back on. This image to me is a moment of contentment and easy company of both my son and Kezz.

Why it's important that we share the stories of agriculture: You've heard the saying, "a picture is worth a thousand words", and for me, photography and Instagram are the platforms that allows me to communicate with others the realities of life on the land - the good, the bad and sometimes the ugly. If I can spark joy or inspire one person to understand and appreciate what agriculture, our farmers and a rural lifestyle have to offer, then it's worth my while. I am passionate about documenting ag, livestock and farming, and my hope is that through my photos I can convey to city audiences the importance of this industry and that we need to support and back those men and women who provide our food and fibres.

