Paschendale production

Rain, clover and regular topdressings are the secret to the productivity of the 187-hectare Alva Downs.

In the tightly-held Paschendale district about 20 minutes from both Coleraine and Casterton in south-west Victoria, the property is currently fattening and growing out weaner cattle.

Southern Grampians Livestock & Real Estate agent Jill McErvale said Alva Downs had an enviable reputation.



"Any local will tell you this is exceptionally productive grazing country," she said.



"Everything about this block is positive."

The district had a reliable average annual rainfall of 730 millimetres and permanent springs feed Alva Downs' five dams.



All but a few areas of the property's fertile south-facing rolling hills were tractorable and Alva Downs was consistently fertilised, Ms McErvale said.



Heavy, dark loam soils supported remarkably clean pastures largely comprising clover, rye grass and phalaris.

While the property has been hosting a beef operation recently, it has a three-stand shearing shed with power and fencing for either sheep or cattle.



There is a five-bedroom weatherboard homestead on the property but Ms McErvale said it required total renovation.



In addition to the freehold 187ha, unused road reserves add a 5.84ha grazing licence to the available area.

Alva Downs will be auctioned on December 10. Agents say they estimate it will attract bids of $7,500 an acre, which is the equivalent of approximately $3,476,000.



Contact Southern Grampians Livestock & Real Estate agent Jill McErvale 0409 786 285

