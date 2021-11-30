Auction for Harvey McKeever raises thousands for his recovery

Willowmavin boy Harvey McKeever says the turnout of supporters at Pakenham's store sale last week was "grouse", as the agriculture industry rallied behind the quadriplegic 16-year-old.

More than 100 farmers, agents, buyers and family and friends attended the Victorian Livestock Exchange to watch a steer charity auction to raise money for Harvey's recovery.

The aspiring diesel mechanic was injured earlier this year when he was crushed by his motorbike on the family's farm, weeks out from his 16th birthday and leaving him with a broken fourth cervical vertebra.

In total, $26,085 was raised from the sale of the 10 cattle, along with another $8500 from the raffle and silent auction set to be drawn in mid-December.



"It was grouse to see how many people put their hands up to help," he said.



His parents, Renae and Brad and sister Seren also attended the sale, with Ms McKeever noting she was brought to tears halfway through the auction.



"I held it together until one of the steers was bought and then straightaway re-donated back into the sale and sold again," she said.



"That's when I lost it and couldn't hold it together, I was overwhelmed by their generosity."

The money raised will go towards a side-by-side-like buggy, set up so Harvey can travel around the farm without getting bogged in his existing wheelchair.

Two Angus steers donated by Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham were bought by Coles Supermarkets for $3100.

One Speckle Park steer donated by Newhaven Farm, Tonimbuk, was bought by Ron Goff, Yarragon, for $2520, while another steer donated by the same vendor was bought by Joshua Tabak, Jindivick, for $2470 and then donated back into the sale and resold to Ken Boulton, Trafalgar, for $2380.

Mr Boulton also bought a second steer consigned by MJ Wilson, Healesville, for $2380, as a Friesian steer donated by Jason Lee, Yinnar, was bought by Jim Abrecht, Trafalgar, for $1870.

Michael Foote, Elders Korumburra, on behalf of the South Gippsland Stock Agents' Association, bought one steer for $2500, consigned by Elders Pakenham, while a calf donated by the at Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property also sold for $700 to Steve Boulton, Wellington Livestock.

Earlier in the week, a cow in the prime market donated by Neil Kelly, Longwarry, sold for $2640, while a Jersey bull in an earlier dairy sale donated by S Ford, Sale, was sold to AJ Boulton, Sale, and then re-donated and purchased again by Andy Edyvane, Nar Nar Goon.

Ms McKeever said she was "so appreciative" by the overwhelming response.

"I still haven't been able to find the right words to thank people, however to describe the generosity of these people is simply amazing," she said.

