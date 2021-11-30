Mackenzie River block Maynes cracks $6.5 million | Video

ALAN and Jennifer Acton, Wilpeena, Dingo, have paid $6.5 million for Maynes, a 1334 hectare (3296 acre) freehold property on the Mackenzie River.



The purchase price paid at a Ray White Rural auction in Rockhampton on Tuesday is equal to about $4873/ha ($1972/acre). The Actons already have country near Maynes, including Werribee.

Marketing agent Netty Wendt, Ray White Rural, Gracemere, said five of the seven parties which had registered to bid were active at the auction.



Located on the Fitzroy Developmental Road between Blackwater, Dingo and Middlemount, Maynes was until recently part of the larger property Bingegang.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Maynes.

The predominantly buffel grass property comprises of cleared brigalow country, with of black soil flats, rising through to a sand ridge.



Maynes is divided into five paddocks, with a set of portable steel cattle yards. Some areas were previously used for cropping.



The carrying capacity is said to be 300 breeders with progeny, or the equivalent for backgrounding or fattening cattle.



Water is sourced from a 1.35km frontage to the Mackenzie River and a dam.

