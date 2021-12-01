No respite from rain as wet weather continues for eastern Australia /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141815392/61a1e997-f1e4-423d-8745-15bddab3d468.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Meteorologist Sarah Scully said the rain will affect New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT and parts of Victoria during the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather update on Tuesday. news, 2021-12-01T09:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6284564633001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6284564633001

There will be "no respite" for eastern Australia with severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and renewed riverine and flash flooding on the forecast.



Meteorologist Sarah Scully said the rain will affect New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT and parts of Victoria during the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather update on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, a trough extending across South Eastern Australia will bring showers and storms to the region, with severe thunderstorms possible right across Eastern Australia, including eastern Queensland, North East and southern NSW and western and northern Victoria, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail all possible," Ms Scully said.

"Thursday will see more showers and potentially severe storms for South Eastern Australia, including Melbourne and also about Eastern Australia, concentrated about South East Queensland and north east NSW."



The meteorologist made a disclaimer that "the hit and miss nature of thunderstorms makes it difficult to forecast exactly where the heaviest rainfall totals will be".



"But with dams full, ground saturated and many catchments in minor to major flooding, renewed river rain and flash flooding is likely," Ms Scully said.

"At the moment, watches extend from southern Queensland and North East New South Wales, with minor to major flood warnings through many catchments and major flooding at Forbes, Cowra, Dubbo, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Wee Waa and Goondiwindi."



Flooding in Gunnedah, NSW. Photo: Peter Hardin

There are currently major flood warnings Macintyre Brook, Macintyre River and Dumaresq River in both NSW and Queensland.



Major flood warnings are also in place for the Namoi River, Macquarie River and Lachlan River in NSW.



In Queensland, there are major flood warnings for the Dawson River, Logan River, Condamine River and Bremer River and Warrill Creek catchments.

There are also a number of minor and moderate flood warnings across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT.



November was a wet month for parts of the country with a number of locations across NSW and Queensland smashing the monthly record and Bathurst experiencing its wettest month ever.



"It's important to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings and listen to the advice from your local emergency services," Ms Scully said.

The latest weather and flood warnings can be viewed on the BoM website.

