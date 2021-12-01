Strathdarr auction shifted to February

THE auction of Andrew and Angela Doering's standout 1522 hectare (3761 acre) NSW north western slopes mixed-farming enterprise Strathdarr is been shifted to a date to decided in February.



The decision was made in response to ongoing wet weather and Covid-19 travel restrictions, which had hampered inspections.



Located near Crooble, 61km north-east of Moree and 120km from Goondiwindi, the property has undergone a significant capital investment program including the expansion of the arable area to more than 1000ha. Irrigation infrastructure has also been established.



Pre-auction expectations have Strathdarr making in the $7 million to $8 million range.



Strathdarr is being offered for only the second time in 100 years.

Marketing agent JLL Agribusiness director Clayton Smith said Strathdarr had historically served as a fattening depot for the family's Queensland-based breeder herd.



"Strathdar is being sold to concentrate on expanding this Queensland operation," Mr Smith said.

"The property has all the required characteristics for an efficient, profitable and reliable mixed-farming platform which benefits from an in-demand location and soft fertile soils.

"There is added operational security from irrigation infrastructure which features a 90ha centre pivot, underpinned by a 250 megalitre irrigation dam and secure groundwater licences."

Mr Smith said Strathdarr presented buyers with an opportunity to acquire an operational standalone enterprise suitable for breeding, backgrounding or fattening livestock along with grain growing capabilities.



Opportunities are also said to exist through the continued rollout of improved pastures, along with a subject-to-approval feedlot, he said.

The well-established two storey homestead complex is accessed by a formed gravel road. There is also machinery shedding with three-phase power, cattle yards and a silo complex.

Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, JLL Agribusiness.

