Compulsory jab for CBH growers

AS of December 31, all growers entering a CBH site will be required to have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

The announcement was made in a letter to growers yesterday, informing them that the new rule was being brought in as a response to the State government's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Under that policy, CBH will be included within the 'remaining port operations', 'remaining commercial transport, freight or logistics' and/or 'critical infrastructure and services groups or Group 2.

The mandate therefore also applies not just to growers, but to all CBH staff, contractors and anyone else entering a CBH site or office.

CBH acting chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said they understood this was an incredibly busy time of year.

Read more:

NSW grain receivals reject some canola crops due to lack of market

Crop downgrades set to be the worst since 2010

"However, CBH is required to comply with the State government's mandatory vaccination measures," Mr Macnamara said.

"From 31 December 2021, any of your employees who enter a CBH site are required to comply with the WA Government's mandatory vaccination requirements and by entering the site declare compliance with these requirements."

Growers and their employees will also need to be fully vaccinated by January 31 in order to enter a CBH site or office.

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.