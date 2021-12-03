Here comes the wet(ter) season | Maps

THE eastern two-thirds of Queensland can expect above average rain in December to February, adding to an already widespread wet start to summer.



Particularly attention is being paid to the week of December 6-12 as a particularly wet week, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a trough is likely to move eastwards across Queensland during that period.



BOM's latest three monthly outlook shows eastern Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria as having a 70-80 per cent chance of a wetter than usual summer.



The rest of Australia has a roughly equal chance of above or below median rainfall.

THE NEXT EIGHT DAYS: Predicted accumulated totals for December 3-10. Source - BOM

However, some parts of central Northern Territory and northern South Australia are likely to have below median rainfall.

BOM says there is also an increased chance of unusually high rainfall - in the top 20pc of historical records - for December to February over most of eastern Queensland, NSW and Victoria, and well as some areas in the NT, SA, and Western Australia.



