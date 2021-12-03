Bovine methane reduction goes green

A METHANE busting stockfeed supplement developed from green algae and particularly suitable for rangeland livestock has been released.



Launched by Genesis Algae Innovation, AlgaeFeed is claimed to directly reduce methane emissions from cattle by an impressive 20 per cent as well as improving overall animal health, reproductive performance and meat quality.



Genesis Algae Innovation managing director Colin McGregor said AlgaeFeed was a genuine livestock and environmental solution tested by the University of Queensland, helping fight climate change while lifting the output and quality of livestock.

"We are excited to be in a position to offer this unique Australian product to our farmers," Mr McGregor said.

More than a million litres of the Omega 3 rich AlgaeFeed is produced at Bowen in North Queensland each day.

"It's cost effective, natural and the only commercially viable and readily available methane reduction product available on the market today."



Mr McGregor said AlgaeFeed cost about 14c/litre, depending on volumes, with an an adult equivalent (AE) requiring about 2 litres/day. The product is sold as a concentrate or is transported as a liquid in either IBCs or tankers.

Mr McGregor said the Bowen algae growing operation was also helping to fight climate change.



"A one hectare of algae growth pond will absorbs a similar amount of CO2 from the environment as 360 hectares of rainforest," he said.



"This means that Genesis products not only help the environment by reducing methane emissions but also play a major role in removing carbon from the atmosphere."



Livestock emissions account for about 70 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions by the Australian agricultural sector - 1pc of total national greenhouse gas emissions. Livestock are the third largest source of greenhouse gas emissions after the energy and transport sectors, and the dominant source of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O).



Genesis Algae Innovation is part of BioGenesis, Australia's largest commercial algae producer.



