Taylors Wines takes out top Chardonnay award

A SOUTH Australian winemaker has been recognised at an international level, winning the Best Chardonnay title at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards in November.

Taylors Wines hit the jackpot in the prestigious competition, taking out the winnings for its St Andrews Chardonnay 2020 - a single-vineyard white wine from the family winery's Clare Valley estate in Auburn.

The wine is silky in texture, with notes of peach, nectarine, and cashew nuances enhanced through the use of high-quality French oak.

Taylors Wines third generation winemaker and managing director Mitchell Taylor said he was "thrilled" to receive the accolade.

"It's such an honour to be recognised on the global stage, but to be recognised for the best chardonnay in a country where it is so widely loved and consumed makes it even more special," Mr Taylor said.

"There is a growing taste for premium Australian wines in America - the world's biggest wine market - and it is through these awards we can demonstrate that our wines stack up against some of the best in the world."

Taylors also won a gold medal for its Jaraman Shiraz 2019 along with six silver medals across its portfolio. The recognition follows success in last year's awards, where Taylor won the title for Best White Wine in last year's competition.

NSW winemaker Lillypilly Estate Wines was also recognised in this year's Awards, taking the title for Best Dessert Wine for two of its sweet wines - the Lillypilly Fiumara 7 Angelo Blend and Lillypilly Noble Harvest.

The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards were founded in 2016, and feature a distinguished panel of world class judges spanning Master Sommeliers, winemakers, journalists, and trade experts.

