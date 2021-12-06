THE 1006 hectare (2486/acre) Brisbane Valley property South Kipper sold for $3.2 million through Colliers Agribusiness.

Offered by Ed and Sandra Williams, the Esk property was bought by KFF1 Pty Ltd, a managed agricultural fund based in Chinchilla and led by Rob Hart.

The sale price is equal to $3181/ha ($1287/acre).

South Kipper comprises of 826ha of freehold country in seven title plus 180ha of leasehold land.

Colliers Agribusiness's promotional for South Kipper.

The property is said to have historically run 200 breeding cows with calves onan annual rotation.

The limited infrastructure on the property includes a set of cattle yards, water tanks and four solar powered bores.

The property is well-fenced, although some fencing needs to be reconstructed following a fire. A laneway runs through the centre of the property.



Infrastructure on South Kipper includes a set of cattle yards.

Rhodes grass, green panic and other varieties of grasses covers the property.



South Kipper was marketed by Trenton Hindman and Peter Uebergang.

MORE READING: 'CQ's Kaiuroo back in Australian hands for $68.8 million'.

MORE READING: 'Bourke's Youngerina makes $3.05 million at auction'.

MORE READING: 'Mackenzie River block Maynes cracks $6.5 million'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story South Kipper sold for $3.2 million | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.